Top track

The Swigs - Kismet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Swigs play live in Arsenal

The Gunners Pub
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Swigs - Kismet
Got a code?

About

Formed out of the legendary Camden music scene, indie-rock band The Swigs fuse an array of genres into a distinctive sound. Their current discography is an eclectic mix of alternative and classic rock with a sprinkling of flamenco and Irish influences. Fam...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Swigs

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.