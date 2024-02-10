Top track

Twang Clark - Do I

Twang Clark

The Silverlake Lounge
Sat, 10 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Twang Clark is a project formed by Los Angeles songwriter/producer Evan Rasch in 2018. The band's sound combines elements of psychedelic folk and modern country. The group released its second EP “Fear the Sea” in August, 2023.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Twang Clark

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

