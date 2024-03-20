DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This ticket allows access to all stages at Factory Town. VIP tickets allow entry for Infinity Room VIP area ONLY.
Miami Music Week 2024 at Factory Town opens with super star John Summit's Experts Only showase at The Infinity Room and Lee Foss' Repopulate...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.