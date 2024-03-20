Top track

Gene Farris & John Summit - Bass Go (Biscits Extended Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Summit's Experts Only + Repopulate Mars MMW Opening

Factory Town
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gene Farris & John Summit - Bass Go (Biscits Extended Remix)
Got a code?

About

This ticket allows access to all stages at Factory Town. VIP tickets allow entry for Infinity Room VIP area ONLY.

Miami Music Week 2024 at Factory Town opens with super star John Summit's Experts Only showase at The Infinity Room and Lee Foss' Repopulate...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Summit, Lee Foss

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.