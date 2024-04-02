Top track

Luke Haines: In Conversation + Q&A + Signing

Dead Wax Social
Tue, 2 Apr, 5:30 pm
TalkBrighton
About

Visual artist, writer & musician Luke Haines (of the Auteurs and Black Box Recorder) will be joined by journalist Thomas H Green to discuss his latest book dedicated to the freaks of rock and roll!

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luke Haines

Venue

Dead Wax Social

18a Bond St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1RD
Doors open5:30 pm
250 capacity

