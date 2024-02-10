DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ Callum plays the hits every 2nd and last Saturday of the month. Expect to hear: ABBA / ACE OF BASE / AMY WINEHOUSE / B52S / BEASTIE BOYS / THE BEATLES / BLONDIE / BLUR / BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN / THE CARDIGANS / CINDI LAUPER / CLASH / CURE / DAFT PUNK / DAVID...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.