Yohei: Echo You Know *new album release show*

Healing Force of the Universe
Sun, 4 Feb, 2:00 pm
Yohei releases a new album and celebrates at Healing Force of the Universe in Pasadena!

Healing Force is a new record store in Pasadena. We welcome you to come chill in an all ages environment on a Sunday afternoon and cruise the record bins while enjoyin...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
Yohei

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

