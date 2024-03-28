DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Appino - Humanize Club Tour - Messina

Retronouveau
Thu, 28 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

APPINO, cantante, chitarrista e penna dei The Zen Circus, ha pubblicato il suo nuovo disco solista “HUMANIZE”, per Woodworm (distr. Universal Music Italia, ediz. BMG). APPINO, sia nel suo lavoro solista che in quello con gli The Zen Circus, è un infaticabi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.

Lineup

Appino

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.