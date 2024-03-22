Top track

Olivia Rodrigo - bad idea right?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Hits Different: Olivia Rodrigo Special

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Olivia Rodrigo - bad idea right?
Got a code?

About

From the team behind the phenomenon of Swiftogeddon comes Hits Different: a club night celebrating the new wave of pop - Olivia Rodrigo, Maisie Peters, Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Muna, Tate McRae, Troye Sivan, Renee Rapp, Gracie Abrams,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs