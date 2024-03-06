Top track

PINK BINGO with Brandy X & Candy Heals

Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden
Wed, 6 Mar, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PINK BINGO! With Brandy X & Candy Heals!

Join us on Wednesday 6th March 2024 at PINK BINGO!

Hosted by the fabulous Brandy X & Candy Heals at Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden!

An evening of fun, drag shows, competitions, prizes, music & more surprises!

Happy...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ON Nation
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden

6a South Lambeth Place, Lambeth, London, SW8 1SP, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

