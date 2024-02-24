Top track

Lo Simple - Time Gone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LO SIMPLE * F.I.N.I.T. * SUN SAJA

The George Tavern
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lo Simple - Time Gone
Got a code?

About

Lo Simple is the band that Sheiva & Galgo started after meeting at a party a few years ago, expect some tender violent sounds. F.I.N.I.T are a London based enterprise born in the industrial sprawl of Southwark; playful yet grinding, regimented yet free.

S...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lo Simple

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.