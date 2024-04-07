DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Polito Ibañez

Sala Clamores
Sun, 7 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Polito Ibáñez, conocido cantautor cubano. Ha estado en diversos y muy importantes escenarios del mundo, y en ellos ha compartido con artistas de talla mundial tales como Chucho Valdez, Silvio Rodríguez, Joaquín Sabina, Víctor Víctor, Fito Páez, Omara Portu...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

