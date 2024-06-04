DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🥀 Chelsea Wolfe à Paris le mardi 4 juin à Elysée Montmartre ! Chelsea Wolfe sortira '𝕾𝖍𝖊 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖘 𝕺𝖚𝖙 𝕿𝖔 𝕾𝖍𝖊 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖘 𝕺𝖚𝖙 𝕿𝖔 𝕾𝖍𝖊' le 9 février sur Loma Vista Recordings. Naviguant entre rock gothique, metal, indus, folk et e...
