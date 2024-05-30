DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Waterlines

229
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WATERLINES are a dynamic 4-piece metalcore band hailing from the North West and Yorkshire, ready to take the UK metalcore scene by storm. Formed in late 2022, WATERLINES are quickly gaining recognition for their unique blend of metalcore, nu-metal and EDM...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 229.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arcaeon

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue will this be in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.