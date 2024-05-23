Top track

Icarus - Every Part Of You - minds&machines Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Icarus - Change (North America Tour)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 23 May, 9:00 pm
DJHollywood
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Icarus - Every Part Of You - minds&machines Remix
Got a code?

About

Underrated Presents Icarus - Change (North America Tour) at Kiss Kiss Bang Bang on Thursday, May 23rd.

Tickets on sale now!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Underrated Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Icarus

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.