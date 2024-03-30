Top track

Melodi & Friends

Folklore Hoxton
Sat, 30 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Following the success of her sold out night; Melodi Marsh & Friends at Cafe KOKO last September, spoken word artist; Melodi alongside her Dad; Veteran DJ Roy the Roach, have decided to keep the love felt going!

Welcome Melodi & Friends, a night dedicated...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
Lineup

Jazzi Sirius, George Lawrence, Roy the Roach and 2 more

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

