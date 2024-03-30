DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following the success of her sold out night; Melodi Marsh & Friends at Cafe KOKO last September, spoken word artist; Melodi alongside her Dad; Veteran DJ Roy the Roach, have decided to keep the love felt going!
Welcome Melodi & Friends, a night dedicated...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.