DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Valentine's Showcase

The Rabbit Box
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$30.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A Valentine's Showcase

Fall in love with magic and music at The Rabbit Box!

Opening with Magic with a Twist, a magical circus family featuring Maxim Voronin and Anastasia Popsolys are always a treat full of surprises!

Headling, featured stellar an...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Magic with a Twist, Joel Cuplin, Morgan Henderson

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.