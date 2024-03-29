DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Uncanny Valley Girls / Pigeon Dog / Ain't

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 29 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Awesome lineup of indie-rock and punk at Strongroom. In the form of Uncanny Valley Girls, Pigeon Dog and Ain't. We highly recommend.

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy. Physical government photo ID required, we do not acc...

Presented by Bark.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ain't, Uncanny Valley Girls

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.