Cunning Stunt's Bday Bash

Purgatory
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Stunt’s BDAY BASH!

Another trip around the sun for Cunning Stunt, we’re going to celebrate with a drag king/thing centered show. Co-hosted by two of his favorite Queens come turn up and turn out to celebrate this king. Bring presents! Bring your presence!...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

