DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Quinn Carson, and a rotating cast of all star musicians at Hotel Ziggy. This dinner time performance mixes Jazz, Funk, Reggae, Rock and more into a cocktail of music, best enjoyed on the rocks!
This weeks show features grammy winning Jay Jennings on...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.