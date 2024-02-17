DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carnevale anni 90

Bronson
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyRavenna
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Per le grandi occasioni torna la festa anni 90 made in Bronson, la prima di quest'anno di celebrazioni per i nostri 20 anni!

Mettete la vostra maschera migliore e scatenatevi in pista con TRINITY - CHRIS - TOFFOLOMUZIK per la nostra classica maratona anni...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

