The Last Dinner Party

Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$40.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Last Dinner Party show on March 30th has been moved to Queen Elizabeth Theatre. More tickets available now!

https://admitone.com/events/the-last-dinner-party-toronto-9384542

All ages
Presented by Collective Concerts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Last Dinner Party

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

190 Princes' Boulevard, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

