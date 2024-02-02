DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Venerdì 2 Febbraio 2024
•TMS HARDTEKNO KARNIVAL•
- Tekno Mobil Squad
Miki Frame
Symphonologic
Virus Voice
- Landi
- Hesed
- Neurotribe
- Skeno TKP
- Visual Circus
Start h23
Evento 18+
Cieloterra
Via di Portonaccio 23
Roma
