TMS Hardtekno Karnival

Cieloterra
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€11.50

About

Venerdì 2 Febbraio 2024

•TMS HARDTEKNO KARNIVAL•

- Tekno Mobil Squad

Miki Frame

Symphonologic

Virus Voice

- Landi

- Hesed

- Neurotribe

- Skeno TKP

- Visual Circus

Start h23

Evento 18+

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio 23

Roma

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Miki Frame, Landi, Luciano Lamanna and 3 more

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

