DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bootypatrol au Yoyo: Hip Hop, Shatta, Afrobeat

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pour tous les fans de Shatta, Hip Hop, Baile funk et Afrobeats à Paris

Vibes prod et Linkers présente:

Booty Patrol en intervention au YOYO PALAIS DE TOKYO le vendredi 1er Mars.

Ta nouvelle soirée Booty Music, main sur les genoux

Booty Patrol est un du...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Majors Prod.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.