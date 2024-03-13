DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
American poet, musician, and activist Moor Mother graces the Church of Sound stage this March. She is one half of the collective Black Quantum Futurism, along with Rasheedah Phillips, and co-leads the groups Irreversible Entanglements and 700 Bliss.
