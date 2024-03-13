DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moor Mother

St James The Great (Church of Sound)
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

American poet, musician, and activist Moor Mother graces the Church of Sound stage this March. She is one half of the collective Black Quantum Futurism, along with Rasheedah Phillips, and co-leads the groups Irreversible Entanglements and 700 Bliss.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Church Of Sound.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moor Mother

Venue

St James The Great (Church of Sound)

233 Lower Clapton Rd, Lower Clapton, London E5 8EH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.