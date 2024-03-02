DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JetLag Gang : Reggaeton y Perreo

La Rayonne
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
€18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LE GANG LYONNAIS ! Están list@s ?

Samedi 2 mars, JetLag Gang vol.2 à Lyon à La Rayonne

La Rédac’ de JetLag revient faire des étincelles dans la ville Lumière.

Reggaeton New School, Old School, Dembow, Neo perreo, Cumbia RKT et Neo-flamenco au programme....

Présenté par HIGH-LO
Lineup

JetLag Gang

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

