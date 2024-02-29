Top track

Alex Kate with Nuala live at Colours Hoxton

Colours Hoxton
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Colours Hoxton to welcome Alex Kate and guests live on Thursday, February 29th.

ALEX KATE -Described as reminiscent of Kate Bush and Karen Carpenter (Send Me Your Ears & Sinusoidal) Alex Kate has entered the music indus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nuala, Alex Kate

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm

