DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ritual Valentine's Ball

Hashtag Club
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyCiampino
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Avviso ai soci

Valentine’s edition is one of the most famous, original and largest Ritual events.

This year it takes place in a new massive venue: Hashtag.

Get ready for the blast: it's going to be the wildest Ritual Valentine's Ball ever.

Special gues...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da FLART associazione culturale.

Lineup

Dani Divine

Venue

Hashtag Club

Via Antonio Carruccio 89, 00134 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

