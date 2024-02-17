DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Avviso ai soci
Valentine’s edition is one of the most famous, original and largest Ritual events.
This year it takes place in a new massive venue: Hashtag.
Get ready for the blast: it's going to be the wildest Ritual Valentine's Ball ever.
Special gues...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.