DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dans une ère où il est devenu si aisé d'être sous les projecteurs, cette conférence met la lumière sur ceux et celles qui veillent à ce que celles des autres s'allument et ne s'éteignent jamais. Professeur, manager, chargée marketing ou organisateur d'évèn...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.