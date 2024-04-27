Top track

Fastball - The Way

Fastball

Robert's Westside
Sat, 27 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Fastball

Formed in 1994 in Austin, Texas, Fastball combined a fondness for melodic, Beatles inspired pop with the alternative aesthetic of late '90s mainstream rock. Guitarist/vocalist Miles Zuniga, bassist/vocalist Tony Scalzo, and drummer Joey Shuffield — all vet Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

FASTBALL

GA / Standing Room Only: $30 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating + GA: $40 + Service Fees.

GA/SRO tickets do not include reserved seating. There will be limited GA/SRO seating available for the concert and it will be f...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fastball

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

