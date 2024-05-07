DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chants pygmées par Ndima + Aymeric de Tapol

La Maison des Métallos
Tue, 7 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
tout public / durée 4h / assis et ou debout dans les différents espaces de la Maison des métallos / pas de vestiaire

Les chants polyphoniques des Pygmées Aka, interprétés par l’ensemble N’dima, feront écho aux images hypnotiques du Congo, filmées par Yvan...

Tout public
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
Groupe Ndima, Aymeric de Tapol, Babx

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

