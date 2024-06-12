Top track

Goat Girl - Sad Cowboy

Goat Girl: Album Launch Show

CHALK
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £13.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

+ Support (TBC)

We're super excited to have secured an album launch show with Goat Girl which promises to be a stupendous night of mystical, musical, magic over at CHALK!

Albums will only be available to collect from our shop (Resident Music, 27-28 Kens...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Resident Music & FORM
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Goat Girl

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
825 capacity

FAQs

When / where will I be able to collect my copy of the album?

Albums will only be available to collect from our shop (Resident Music, 27-28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton) from release date (7th June).

All copies will need to be collected by 7th September (as we do not have room to store stock long term).

Are there age restrictions for this event?

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Please bring ID if you wish to get served at the bar.

Who do I contact for disability access requests?

For disability access requests, please contact live@chalkvenue.com.

You will still need to purchase a ticket / album bundle here & then contact the venue directly for an additional carer's pass or to organise disability access.

What are the timings for this event?

Doors are at 7pm. We will be in contact nearer the time with set times.

Please arrive in plenty of time to get into the venue (there may be queues), buy a drink, put your coat in the cloakroom etc.

Will the bar take cash?

The bar at Chalk only accept card payments.

Who do I contact for any stock queries?

Please contact orders@resident-music.com for any stock queries.

