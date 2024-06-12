DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
+ Support (TBC)
We're super excited to have secured an album launch show with Goat Girl which promises to be a stupendous night of mystical, musical, magic over at CHALK!
Albums will only be available to collect from our shop (Resident Music, 27-28 Kens...
Albums will only be available to collect from our shop (Resident Music, 27-28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton) from release date (7th June).
All copies will need to be collected by 7th September (as we do not have room to store stock long term).
This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Please bring ID if you wish to get served at the bar.
For disability access requests, please contact live@chalkvenue.com.
You will still need to purchase a ticket / album bundle here & then contact the venue directly for an additional carer's pass or to organise disability access.
Doors are at 7pm. We will be in contact nearer the time with set times.
Please arrive in plenty of time to get into the venue (there may be queues), buy a drink, put your coat in the cloakroom etc.
The bar at Chalk only accept card payments.
Please contact orders@resident-music.com for any stock queries.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.