Ossuary - Lured by Cadence of Wraiths

Ossuary / Druid Lord / Primal Code / Echo Primordium

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Empire Productions presents...

Ossuary
Druid Lord
Primal Code
Echo Primordium

7PM Doors // 8PM Show

This is a 17+ event.
Presented by Empire Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Echo Primordium, Primal Code, Druid Lord and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

