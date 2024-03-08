Top track

Rum Ragged - St. John's Train

Rum Ragged

Warehouse Concert Hall
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$37.10

About

Warehouse Concert Hall Presents

RUM RAGGED | Newfoundland, Canada

"Formed by Aaron Collis and Mark Manning, Rum Ragged takes a bold approach to the distinct folk music of their home, the Eastern Canadian island of Newfoundland. Boasting bouzouki, fiddle,...

All ages
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

