Top track

Sonic Boom Six - Bang, Bang, Bang, Bang!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sonic Boom Six

Rough Trade Nottingham
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
From £19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sonic Boom Six - Bang, Bang, Bang, Bang!
Got a code?

About

"By taking ska, pop, grime, dubstep, punk and metal apart, then rebuilding them as a hyperactive hybrid, Sonic Boom Six demand attention" - Kerrang!

SONIC BOOM SIX is an explosive and outspoken five-piece described as "taking ska, pop, grime, dubstep, pu Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Sonic Boom Six

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.