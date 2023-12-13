DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il est venu dans l’inconnu, il repartira inoubliable. Aujourd’hui, Niska est dans la tête de millions de personnes grâce à un rap qui ne laisse plus personne indifférent. En France, mais pas que : en quelques années, le rappeur de l’Essonne s’est imposé co...
