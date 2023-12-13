Top track

Niska

Transbordeur
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€32.50

About

Il est venu dans l’inconnu, il repartira inoubliable. Aujourd’hui, Niska est dans la tête de millions de personnes grâce à un rap qui ne laisse plus personne indifférent. En France, mais pas que : en quelques années, le rappeur de l’Essonne s’est imposé co...

Présenté par HIGH-LO

Lineup

Niska

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

