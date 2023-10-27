Top track

Bell Witch w/ Spirit Possession + Sunrot

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$35.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bell Witch w/ Spirit Possession + Sunrot - Live at LPR on Friday, October 27th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:00 PM doors | 7:00 PM show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bell Witch, Spirit Possession, Sunrot

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

