DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CASA LOCA - TEIL FÜNF

Pacha Munich
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJMünchen
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Casa Loca is back and exited for the christmas special.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Casa Loca.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Chris Wood, Archie Hamilton

Venue

Pacha Munich

Maximiliansplatz 5, 80333 Munich, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.