PEJA / SLUMS ATTACK

The Underworld
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£41.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Już 14.10 zapraszamy na wyjątkowy koncert w Londynie

30-lecie PEJA SLUMS ATTACK.

PEJA to Artysta którego nie trzeba specjalnie przedstawiać.

Członek grupy hip-hopowej Slums Attack, której był współzałożycielem.

Laureat nagrody Fryderyka jak i innych ce Read more

Presented by Megik Events

Lineup

Peja / Slums Attack

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

