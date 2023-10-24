Top track

Cold Sweats

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Royston Club

Scala
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cold Sweats
Got a code?

About

The Royston Club are the Wrexham band tipped by Gigwise as “the new band from Wales most likely to do a Catfish”.

Despite only being active for two years, the young four-piece have already completed two UK headline tours totalling 30 dates, selling around Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts

Lineup

The Royston Club

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.