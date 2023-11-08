Top track

Freakin' Out On the Interstate

Briston Maroney

Thekla
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£21.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

After a semi-nomadic childhood spent between Tennessee and Florida, 25-year-old singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Briston Maroney settled in Nashville – cutting his teeth playing house shows and winning over fans one living room at a time. He q Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

BRISTON MARONEY

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

