Lady Gaga

Monster's Ball

229
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
London
£11.20

Join fellow fans in celebrating the Mother Monster, Lady Gaga! Wanna hear non stop Gaga ALL NIGHT with no other artists in-between, album tracks and all her hits?! Come to the Monster's Ball where we will celebrating the 10th anniversary of ARTPOP!

Presented by Slay Club.

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
