Top track

Broken Back - Baby One More Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Broken Back

IBOAT
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Broken Back - Baby One More Time
Got a code?

About

Repéré sur les réseaux en 2014 alors qu’il empilait les millions d’écoutes avec sa pop folk lumineuse, le jeune artiste « indie-alternative » originaire de Bretagne Broken Back part alors immédiatement sur les routes à la rencontre de son public.

Les cent...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
PEEL PRODUCTIONS en accord avec Ovastand présente :
Mask not required

Lineup

Broken Back

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.