The Twang (Acoustic)

Bush Hall
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£29.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BUSH HALL PRESENTS.. THE TWANG

Formed in 2004 and made up of twin vocalists Phil Etheridge and Martin Saunders, bassist Jon Watkin, guitarist Stu Hartland and drummer Matthew Clinton The Twang steadily established a loyal fanbase in their hometown of Birm

Presented by Bush Hall.

Lineup

The Twang

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

