Nicholas Allbrook in Los Angeles

Club Tee Gee
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Today, singer and multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Allbrook has announced a very special solo Los Angeles show on July 8th after the release of his fourth studio album, Manganese. Tickets are on sale now via nicholasallbrook.com.

Nicholas Allbrook is a West Read more

Presented by AMPM

Lineup

Nicholas Allbrook

Venue

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

