Roni Size x LTJ Bukem

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Roni Size and LTJ Bukem, two legends of the game, perform HERE at Outernet.

For any questions regarding accessibility at this event please head to https://hereldn.com/accessibility/

https://soundcrashmusic.com/tour/roni-size-ltj-bukem/

Presented by Soundcrash

Lineup

Roni Size, LTJ Bukem

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

