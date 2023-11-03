Top track

Dani Sylvia

The Lower Third
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
£13.47

About

Dani Sylvia is an award-winning alt-pop artist whose voice and lyrics resonate with the sound of raw heartbreak. In her world of expansive and anthemic misery-pop Dani creates music for the outsider to dance and scream-cry to.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Kilimanjaro Live

Lineup

Dani Sylvia

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

