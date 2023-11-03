DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dani Sylvia is an award-winning alt-pop artist whose voice and lyrics resonate with the sound of raw heartbreak. In her world of expansive and anthemic misery-pop Dani creates music for the outsider to dance and scream-cry to.
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.