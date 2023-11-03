DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SuperCharged presents SHY FX
We bring the legendary SHY FX to Coalition Brighton. Coalition is the oldest nightclub under the arches on Brighton seafront. It is located in prime position on Brighton beach and is known to be iconic and
synonymous with leg
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.