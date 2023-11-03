Top track

Gold Dust - SHY FX Re-Edit

Shy FX

The Arch
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJBrighton
From £24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SuperCharged presents SHY FX

We bring the legendary SHY FX to Coalition Brighton. Coalition is the oldest nightclub under the arches on Brighton seafront. It is located in prime position on Brighton beach and is known to be iconic and

synonymous with leg

Presented by Supercharged.

Lineup

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

