"Spiritualized® Live™"

Basilica Hudson
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHudson
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Chosen Family and Basilica Hudson are proud to present...

"Spiritualized® Live™"

https://www.spiritualized.com/

https://www.chosenfamilypresents.com/

https://basilicahudson.org/

18+, under 18 okay with guardian

Presented by Chosen Family & Basilica Hudson

Lineup

Spiritualized

Venue

Basilica Hudson

Basilica Hudson, 110 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

