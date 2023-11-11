DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pitchfork Avant-Garde 2023 - Jour 2 - Samedi

Café de la Danse, le Badaboum, le POPUP, le Supersonic Records, Les Disquaires, le Supersonic, l’Atelier Basfroi
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pitchfork Avant-Garde

1 pass - 7 salles - 14 artistes 19h/23h30

Pitchfork Avant-Garde : un programme 100% défricheur où 14 artistes qui occuperont à coup sûr tes playlists dans les prochaines années se produisent dans 7 salles du quartier de Bastille. Ac Read more

Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

13
bar italia, KhakiKid, Venbee and 13 more

Venue

Café de la Danse, le Badaboum, le POPUP, le Supersonic Records, Les Disquaires, le Supersonic, l’Atelier Basfroi

Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.