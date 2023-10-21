DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grateful Dub - A Reggae Infused Tribute to the Grateful Dead

The 8x10
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$21.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Grateful Dub - A Reggae Infused Tribute to the Grateful Dead at the 8x10

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by The 8x10.

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

